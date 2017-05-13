Rich Schwan, of Monroeville, and the former Carolyn Bauman, of Monroeville, were married May 13, 1967, in St. Sebastian Church in Bismark. Carolyn is the daughter of the late Alfred and Leona (Hafner) Bauman. Richard is the son of the late Elmer and Ruth (Perry) Schwan. Growing up, they lived less than a mile apart from each other, and Rich always said that she would frequently drive by the house to keep an eye on him.

They have four children: Lisa, of Suwanee, Ga.; Patrick and Nickie, of Norwalk; Matthew and Amy, of Norwalk; and Ryan and Patti, of Monroeville. They have five grandchildren: Griffin, Caleb, Daniel, Jennifer, and Eli.

Rich and Carolyn are both retired and enjoy flowers, gardening, traveling, and cherished time with family.

Mr. and Mrs. Schwan celebrated their anniversary with a dinner hosted by family and friends at the 100th Bomber Group restaurant in Cleveland.