Mahls celebrate 50 years

Jerry E. Mahl, of Norwalk, married the former Jane Heinlen, of Bucyrus, on Nov. 26, 1966 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bucyrus.

Mr. Mahl is a retired farmer and EHOVE school teacher, where he taught for 32 years. Mrs. Mahl is a retired school bus driver for Western Reserve Schools.

The couple have enjoyed their 50 years together with five children, Shelly Rennert (Jim), of Bellevue, Chris Riley, of Norwalk, Vicky Mahl, of Norwalk, Steve Mahl, of Pataskala and Tim Mahl (Angie), of Saverna Park, Maryland. They also have 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The anniversary was celebrated with a surprise party in Norwalk, given by their children and grandchildren.