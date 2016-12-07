logo

Woodruffs celebrate 60 years

Richard and Ann Woodruff are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Dec. 8. Mr. Woodruff, a Grandview native, married the former Ann Elizabeth Phillips, a rural North Fairfield native, Dec. 8, 1956, at the Phillip’s family home by Reverend Magaw. 

They are the parents of Mary Ann Hawk, of Monroeville; Nancy Smith, of Norwalk; and Molly and Greg Sestili, of Delaware. They have eight grandchildren: Kyle, Jacob, Joshua, Jonathan, Grant, Jennifer, Kendall and Brady, and one great-grandchild, Brody.

Richard and Ann are semi-retired farmers.

The couple met ice skating on Truxel’s pond. They have lived on the family farm, homesteaded in 1876 by Lewis and Addie Woodruff, their entire married lives. The family will celebrate the occasion with a dinner.

