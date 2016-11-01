Brocks celebrate 50 years of marriage

Jack married the former Sue Wireman on Nov. 3, 1966 on a trip to Clintwood, Va.

Since that union, the New London couple had three daughters and a son, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Mr. Brock is retired from Maple City Rubber two years ago, where he worked for more than 40 years. Mrs. Brock has been a lifelong homemaker and caregiver for her family.

Their secret to their marriage's longevity is having their own space. Some of their greatest joys have been their grandchildren and great grandchildren. They love to spend time with their great grandchildren, which range in ages from 4 months to 7 years.

They will be celebrating their 50 years together with a family dinner with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.