Paramores celebrating 25th anniversary

Mr. Paramore, a native of Greenwich, married the former Yvonne Miller, of Bedford, on Oct. 5, 1991, in Bedford.

Mr. Paramore is the son of Donna Yassanye, of Norwalk, and the late Arthur Paramore, of Greenwich. He is employed at Schneiter Farms, New London.

Mrs. Paramore is the daughter of Carol Miller and the late Tom Miller, of Marblehead. She is employed at Berry’s Restaurant, Norwalk.

The couple have two daughters, Meagan Paramore and Allison Paramore, both of Sandusky. They have two grandchildren.