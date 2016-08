The couple married on Aug. 19, 1961, at St. Mary’s parsonage in Sandusky, by the Rev. Joseph Inkrott.

They are the parents of Todd M. (DeeAna), of Bellevue; Jerry L. (Kathie), of Sandusky; and Brian T. (Alysia), of Clyde. They have four grandchildren and one step-grandson.

Mr. Runkle is the former owner of Gilbert Heating, of Sandusky, which is now owned by their three sons, and he still works part-time to help them out. Mrs. Runkle, the former Sandra Maier, is a homemaker.