Normans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Arthur, a native of Bellevue, married Greenwich native former Pamela S. Miller on Aug. 20, 1966 at the Church of Christ in Greenwich. Rev. Ken. Williams officiated the ceremony.

They are the parents of Christopher (deceased); Roy (Anna) of Wauseon; Gloria (Norman) Johnson of Akron; and Walter L. Butch and Linda Norman of Monroeville. They have eight grandchildren. They celebrated with an open house at St. Alphonsus Hall with friend and family.

Arthur is retired from farming and being a machine repairman, while Pamela is a retired medical assistant.

They say in the past 50 years together their children and grandchildren have been their joy.