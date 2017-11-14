Ohio Pork Council's annual meeting Dec. 12

Serving as featured speakers for the evening will be John Foltz, chairman of the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University, and John Heins, producer and state regional manager for the National Pork Board.

To make a reservation, or for more information, call 614-882-5887 or email CNeff@OhioPork.org before Dec. 1.

In other pork industry-related news:

• As a result of a federal court decision, the EPA issued a notice requiring all livestock farms emitting more than 100 pounds of ammonia or hydrogen sulfide in a 24-hour period to report continuous air emissions under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA).

Currently, the reporting deadline is Wednesday. The Ohio Pork Council will keep members apprised on any changes made to the deadline.

The following document has been provided to help navigate this process, and comply with the EPA requirements: NPPC Guidance.

Any questions please contact the Ohio Pork Council at 614-882-5887.

* * *

• The 2018 Taste of Elegance and rack of pork white glove reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the Doubletree (formerly Capitol Club) downtown Columbus.

The evening will feature pork appetizers, and original pork entrees by some of Ohio's finest chefs. A dress code will be enforced at the venue, so those attending are encouraged not to wear jeans.

To register, contact the office at PorkReception@OhioPork.org, or call 614-882-5887.

* * *

• Last year National Pork Board launched the first-ever Hams Across America program. NPB shared stories of more than 32,629 hams and pork products donated by pig farmers to their family, friends, employees and local communities.

This year, NPB, in partnership with OPC, is looking for stories of farmers who pay it forward with hams (or other pork products) to contract growers, neighbors, friends, charities and local communities. If you know of examples please reply to this email with details. If your organization donates a ham, or other pork product, send us that information too.

For every story that you send in, you will receive a T-shirt.

* * *

The 2018 Ohio Pork Congress will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Crowne Plaza North in Columbus.

Tuesday’s symposium, hosted by The Ohio State University, in partnership with the Ohio Pork Council, will provide an industry update on the transition to group housing in U.S swine operations.

Wednesday’s symposium will feature a diverse group of nationally-recognized pork experts. To conclude the evening, there will be a reception and live auction.

For more information, email CNeff@OhioPork.org.