Western Reserve FFA member attends national convention

She left early on Tuesday morning on a tour bus with members from three other local FFA chapters; South Central, Bellevue and Monroeville.

Their first stop was at Jungle Jim’s international supermarket, near Cincinnati. They arrived at their hotel later that afternoon. That night they stopped for dinner at Troll Pub Under the Bridge before the live theatrical performance of Dracula at the Louisville Actor’s Theater. Wednesday morning, they left the hotel for a cave tour at Blue Springs Tavern. The cave tour was followed by lunch at Golden Corral en route to Cinch’s “World's Toughest Rodeo” at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

While at the rodeo, the students experienced saddle bronc riding, bull riding, bareback riding, and even a gymnastic bull fighter. Early Thursday morning the group of FFA members headed for the National FFA Convention’s opening session with keynote speaker Laila Ali, the late Muhammad Ali’s daughter. After Opening session, the group headed for Brownsville Indiana, home to many of America’s Top Fuel Race Teams.

While there, they received a personalized tour at Don Schumacher Racing, home of seven drag race teams. At the next stop, the FFA members were hosted and led by business owners Brayden and Chase Fleece at Fleece Performance Engineering and Freedom Racing Engines. Fleece Performance Engineering is a leading innovator of diesel power aftermarket parts. Later that evening they headed back to the convention career show and shopping mall to close out Thursday’s events.

Friday morning they arrived at Fair Oaks Dairy and received a tour of a technologically advanced Dairy and Hog Farm operation. The group closed the evening at the seventh session of the convention with keynote speaker Jon Petz. Saturday morning they arrived at the eighth session of the national convention where the American Degrees were presented. Following the session they left Indiana and headed back for Ohio.

Rebecca Krisha said, “I really enjoyed learning new leadership skills and participating in new life experiences.” Krisha also said, “My favorite parts were stopping at Fair Oaks Dairy and the rodeo. The whole trip was a lot of fun!”

Rebecca enjoyed her week at National FFA Convention.

— McKenna Woodruff, reporter