Norwalk youth successful in Best of the Buckeye program at Ohio State Fair

The Best of the Buckeye program is coordinated by OCA and held in conjunction with the Ohio Beef Expo and Ohio State Fair. The Best of the Buckeye program had a strong year with more than 260 head of cattle nominated by youth and breeders, adding more registered animals to the show and doubling the number of classes for several breeds.

A local exhibitor, Alex Linder of Norwalk, placed third overall in the Chianina Steer category.

The breeder was John Grauer of Grauer Show Cattle in Shiloh. The total premium was $100.

The program recognizes top Ohio bred, born and registered calves, along with the breeder and exhibitor, in each breed division at the two shows. Best of the Buckeye provides Ohio seedstock breeders with an enhanced marketing opportunity for Ohio bred, born and registered steers and heifers, creates a source of more moderately priced show steers and heifers by providing a program with awards and prestige, and attracts new participants interested in showing at the Ohio Beef Expo and/or the Ohio State Fair.

This year’s generous sponsors are Garwood Cattle Co., heifer division; Jones Show Cattle and R.D. Jones Excavating, steer division; and Ohio CAT and Ohio Ag Equipment, scholarship division. $30,000 will be presented between the two shows in the form of premiums, scholarships and awards. Every winning Best of the Buckeye exhibitor received a basic premium of $300 for champion, $200 for reserve champion, and $100 for third overall. Ohio breed associations also contributed additional premiums.