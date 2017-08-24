19 soybean growers to lead world initiative for soy in human health

The importance of their work in long-term market development was underscored on Aug. 10 when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced U.S. farmers are expected to produce a record-high soybean crop this year at 4.38 billion bushels.

“WISHH strives for long-term market development and is always looking over the hill to the next market for U.S. soy,” Moore said, while announcing the WISHH committee. Officers are: Chairman Daryl Cates (IL); Vice Chair Levi Huffman (IN); Treasurer Stan Born (IL); and Secretary George Goblish (MN).

New WISHH Committee Members include: Matt Gast (ND), representing the North Dakota Soybean Council, and Gerry Hayden (KY) representing ASA. They will serve alongside soybean growers from 11 other states. Other new faces to the WISHH Committee include David Lueck (MO), United Soybean Board Director David Williams, a Michigan soybean grower, and U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) Chief Operations Officer Ed Beaman; all of these individuals will serve as ex-officio members of the committee. Returning WISHH Committee Members include the officers as well as Tim Bardole (IA); Ryan Cahoon (NC); Thomas Kentner (IL); Jeff Lynn (IL); Kurt Maurath (KS); Steve Reinhard (OH); Dawn Scheier (SD); Roberta Simpson-Dolbeare (IL); Jim Wilson (MI); and Bill Wykes (IL), representing ASA.

Moore thanked retiring WISHH Committee Members Art Wosick (ND) and E.L. Reed (MO) as well as USSEC ex-officio member Marypat Corbett.

“WISHH’s Program Committee’s leadership is important to U.S. soybean growers as well as the many companies and customers in developing countries that seek to use U.S. soy in livestock feeds and human foods,” Moore said. “Cooperative efforts between WISHH and these emerging economies increase opportunities for trade.”

Cates added that WISHH leverages U.S. soybean farmer checkoff dollars 6 to 1.

“And that’s just the beginning,” he said. “WISHH further multiplies Qualified State Soybean Board dollars through international private-sector partner investments. The right formula for trade grows markets for U.S. soy farmers, and at the same time, improves lives for people abroad. WISHH works with international companies and organizations that purchase U.S. soy. These buyers invest thousands of their own dollars to research and promote soy-based foods and feeds made with U.S. soy in emerging markets.”

ASA leaders to be at Farm Progress 2017

Next week, the American Soybean Association’s top three leaders will be available at the 2017 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., to talk trade, Farm Bill, biodiesel, regulation, transportation and the broad range of policy issues facing soybean farmers today.

Also, thanks to its partners at Kubota, ASA President Ron Moore, Vice President John Heisdorffer and Chairman Richard Wilkins will all be mobile and traveling the show in a pair of 2018 Kubota RTV-x1120D Diesel Work Utility vehicles. You can follow their progress through the show on ASA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #ASAatFPS.

The dates are Aug. 29, 30 and 31. Kubota is in booth 705.