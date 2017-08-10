Local woman featured in national publication

In the article, Hatching a Plan, readers learn a little bit how this third generation farmer built her farm from the ground up while being a teacher. About a decade ago Calame decided to expand the operation to include chickens.

“Agriculture has a reputation for being a man’s businesses, but times are changing,” said Nancy Stephen, Pink Tractor editor. “According to the USDA, 31 percent of American Farmers are Women. At Pink Tractor we are honored to be a both a social network for the female farmer and rancher, as well as an educational and empowerment tool for young women seeking to learn more about what it takes to be successful in the ag industry.”

In 2014, PinkTractor.com was launched as an online community to support and encourage American women in agriculture. The following year, Pink Tractor magazine began. With its editorial focus, the publication spotlights real women in the ag industry, provides tips, resources and more with a distribution of over 30,000 nationwide. Visit www.PinkTractor.com to subscribe to the digital or print publications.

Know a female farmer, rancher or agricultural professional who’d like to be featured in a future issue of Pink Tractor? Submit her for consideration at: www.PinkTractor.com/nominate.