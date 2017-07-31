Share your conservation story and you could be a winner

This awards program showcases farm management practices of U.S. soybean producers that are both environmentally friendly and profitable.

All U.S. soybean farmers are eligible to enter to win a Conservation Legacy Award. Entries are judged on soil management, water management, input management, conservation, environmental management and sustainability.

Three regional winners and one national winner are selected.

Award winners receive:

• An expense paid trip for two to Commodity Classic, Feb. 27 to March 1 in Anaheim, Calif.

• Recognition at the ASA Awards Banquet at Commodity Classic.

• A feature on your farm and conservation practices in Corn & Soybean Digest and a special online video.

• Potential opportunity to join other farmer-leaders on a trip to visit international customers of U.S. soybeans.

The Conservation Legacy Awards are sponsored by the American Soybean Association, BASF, Corn & Soybean Digest, Monsanto, the United Soybean Board/soybean checkoff and Valent U.S.A.

More information on past winners of the award and how to submit your application is available here. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 8.