McKinney and Clovis picked by Trump for USDA posts

In May, USDA created the new position of Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs as directed by the 2014 Farm Bill.

“For our new under secretary position emphasizing international trade, I have always said that I want someone who wakes up every morning asking how we can sell more American agricultural products in foreign markets,” Perdue said. “Ted McKinney is that person. His longstanding background in agriculture, economic development, and global issues will make him an unapologetic advocate for U.S. products in the world marketplace.”

As for Clovis, Perdue said: “Dr. Clovis was one of the first people through the door at USDA in January and has become a trusted advisor and steady hand as we continue to work for the people of agriculture. He looks at every problem with a critical eye, relying on sound science and data, and will be the facilitator and integrator we need. Dr. Clovis has served this nation proudly since he was a very young man, and I am happy he is continuing to serve.”

The American Soybean Association (ASA), which represents growers of the nation’s largest agricultural export, expressed its support for McKinney and Clovis.

“The U.S. exports well over half of the soybeans we produce, and agriculture is one of only a handful of business sectors in the country with a positive trade balance — $17 billion last year. That success abroad leads to success here at home, returning billions to the economy and supporting more than a million jobs. Ted McKinney is a person that understands the global nature of our business, and has represented farmers well in both the public and private sectors,” said ASA President Ron Moore, a soybean farmer from Roseville, Ill. “In his role as director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and is his previous leadership roles within the agriculture industry, Ted has exemplified the understanding of how as American farmers our work impacts and is impacted by the world around us. ASA supports Ted’s nomination and looks to the Senate to quickly confirm him.”

McKinney’s prospective position in the newly-created Undersecretary for Trade post at USDA is one that ASA and other agriculture groups have long advocated for, including in a letter to the White House in late February.

Moore also added ASA’s support for Clovis, saying that “Dr. Clovis’ Iowa and rural Kansas roots will serve him well as the department moves to serve farmers in the fields of research and economics. Dr. Clovis understands the importance of agricultural research to farmers, our ongoing success, and the success of future generations of farmers. He also is well acquainted with the economic issues facing farmers and ranchers. We will look to Dr. Clovis to help advance USDA’s mission in these important fields.”

* * *

Perdue announces new leadership for food, nutrition and consumer services

Perdue named three individuals to take on leadership roles within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services (FNCS).

Brandon Lipps will serve as the Administrator of the Food and Nutrition Service, and also as Acting Deputy Under Secretary of FNCS until the Senate confirms a permanent presidentially-nominated appointee. In addition, Maggie Lyons will serve as Chief of Staff and senior advisor to the Under Secretary, while Kailee Tkacz will serve as policy adviser.

“The health and nutrition programs administered by USDA play a tremendous role in the Administration’s efforts to improve education and job readiness,” Perdue said. “I have no doubt that Brandon, Maggie, and Kailee will help further our mission of feeding the world and making decisions in our nutrition programs that are science-based and data-driven. I welcome Brandon, Maggie, and Kailee to the USDA family and I thank them for their desire to serve this nation.”

Most recently, Lipps worked for the Texas Tech University System as the Chief of Staff and Director of Federal Affairs in the Office of Chancellor Robert Duncan. In this role, Lipps was the leading force in developing policy initiatives and strategic priorities for the Chancellor. Prior to joining the Texas Tech University System, he served as counsel and senior professional staff to the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture. While there, he led the nutrition policy team in developing the first reforms to, and fiscal savings from, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) since the welfare reforms of 1996. Lipps also served as Chancellor Duncan’s consultant, legislative aide, and rural district director during his time as a Texas State Senator. Lipps is also a former associate at the Lubbock law firm of Crenshaw, Dupree & Milam. He hails from Woodson, Texas and graduated from Texas Tech with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics. Lipps earned his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Before joining the USDA, Lyons was the Senior Government Relations Director for the National Grocers Association (NGA) where she coordinated on all issues such as the SNAP and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs at the retailer level, including assisting member stores with licensing issues and questions regarding those transactions. Prior to the NGA, Maggie worked on Capitol Hill in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Maggie grew up in Wilson, North Carolina and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communications from Elon University.

Before coming to USDA, Tkacz served as the Director of Food Policy for the Corn Refiners Association (CRA), leading strategic food and nutrition efforts at the international, federal, state, and local levels. Prior to her time at CRA, Tkacz was Director of Government Affairs for the Snack Food Association and also a Government Affairs Manager for the National Grocers Association. Her work experience has provided her with extensive knowledge of the food industry supply chain from farm to folk. Tkacz grew up in upstate New York and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, with a concentration in American politics and public policy, and a minor in history from the University at Buffalo.

* * *

8 students complete inaugural Ag Voices of the Future program

Valent U.S.A. and ASA’s New Ag Voices of the Future Program Offers Students an Education on Ag Policy in Washington, D.C.

Eight college students from five states have completed the inaugural Ag Voices of the Future program hosted in Washington, D.C. The program, sponsored by Valent U.S.A. and the American Soybean Association (ASA), provides an opportunity for young people to improve their understanding of major policy issues that impact soybean farmers, the importance of advocacy, and careers that can shape agricultural policy. The class was held July 10-13, in conjunction with the ASA Board Meeting and Soy Issues Forum in Washington, D.C.

An application process for the program was initiated in the spring, and the following students were selected to participate in this year’s program:

• Corbin Bell, Missouri

• Kelsey Cassebaum, Alabama

• Mason Gordon, Indiana

• Evan Jackson, Kentucky

• Will Nalley, Kentucky

• William Raftis, Illinois

• Kelsey Smith, Illinois

• Abigail Steinkamp, Indiana

“More and more, regulations that impact the ag industry are being directed by legislative and regulatory leadership many generations removed from the farm,” said Jeffrey Smith, industry affairs manager for Valent. “We believe the best way to ensure sound regulation is to encourage more young leaders with a practical understanding of ag production to consider careers based in Washington, D.C. Valent appreciates the opportunity to partner with ASA to identify, develop and direct these future leaders to have a positive impact on the issues facing soybean farmers and the crop protection industry.”

The new Ag Voices of the Future program is designed to give young people, with a connection to the farm, an education on major policy issues and advocacy, and encourage these future leaders to consider careers within agriculture associations and industry, as well as government regulatory and legislative positions.

“It’s important that young people have an understanding of the important policy issues that directly impact the productivity and economic well-being of our farms and the soybean industry,” said ASA President Ron Moore, a farmer from Roseville, Ill. “ASA appreciates Valent’s support of this valuable program that helps to cultivate future voices for agriculture in Washington.”

The three-and-a-half day program was packed with activities and valuable networking opportunities including the chance to hear from ASA and Valent’s Washington representatives and a Senate Ag Committee staff member about their current positions and past career experience. The group also attended an ASA policy issues briefing, Capitol Hill visits with farmer-leaders, a visit to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a presentation from an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) representative, and a meeting at CropLife America’s office for additional education on talking with consumers about modern agriculture.

For more information on the Ag Voices of the Future program, visit the “Learn” section of the ASA website.