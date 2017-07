Darian Brooks, of the Peru Patriots 4-H club, and Megan Doughty, of the Country Kids 4-H club, each will receive a $500 scholarship.

Both girls graduated from high school in the spring.

Brooks will be attending ATI Ohio State University in Wooster and Doughty will be attending the Ohio State University in Columbus.

Linda Zimmerman, wife of Kevin, and daughters Jenny Wilson and Katie Stang, recently met with Bonnie Malone of the Ohio State University Extension to present the scholarships.