Farmers might just break even after two down years

Corn and soybean prices remain well below record highs, and another bumper crop wouldn't be good for growers. Farm incomes have fallen in each of the previous two years.

"This is going to be another year where farmers will be largely breaking even," said Matt Roberts, an agricultural economist who is principal of Columbus-based Kernmantle Group. "Sort of like the last two."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers sowed a record 89.5 million acres of soybeans this year, although that was less than expected. Corn acreage is down from 2016, but the more than 90 million is more than forecast.

The trend in prices for corn and soybeans, which are used mostly to feed hogs, cows and chickens, could help consumers in the form of lower meat prices, but such an effect could take months or even years to kick in. Meat prices fell more than 4 percent last year, and the USDA forecasts meat prices to fall as much as 1.5 percent this year.

The report, coupled with ongoing weather issues in the soybean-producing Dakotas and dry conditions in some key corn-growing states, lit a fire under commodity prices for a day.

"It was a big day for everything," said Dan Basse, president of AgResource, a Chicago-based agricultural-information company. "We haven't seen this much green (rising commodity prices) in a long time."

In Ohio, soybeans remain king: Five million acres were planted this year, according to the USDA. Corn planting in the state totaled 3.5 million acres, down from last year's 3.55 million.

Ohio's crops are in good shape: More than 90 percent of the soybean and corn crops are in fair to excellent condition.

The early outlook for soybean demand, led by an insatiable Chinese market, prodded farmers to plant more soybeans this year because they should be the more-profitable choice, Roberts said.

Of course, the crops remain in the ground ahead of the most important months for corn (July) and soybeans (August). It might get hot and dry; it might be fair and wet. It could still be boom or bust.

