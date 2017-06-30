Five free webinars for well owners

The one-hour webinars will be presented by experts in an easy-to-understand format for laymen and will include time for questions and answers.

Here's a handy list:

• Drought and Your Water Well

July 25, 11 a.m.

Presenter: Gary Hix, CWD/Pl, In2Wells LLC, Tucson, Arizona.

Click here to register.

This webinar explores how drought and other unrelated reasons affect water well productivity. The lesson also provides guidance on what well owners can do. Gary Hix is a registered geologist, certified well driller and pump installer and a past president of the Arizona Water Well Association.

* * *

• Water Well System Components Vital to Water Quality

August 8, 11 a.m.

Presenter: Denis Crayon, CHST, Summit Drilling Company, Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Click here to register.

This webinar describes water well system components that protect water from certain harmful contaminants, and what well owners should do to stay on top of related maintenance. Denis Crayon, a water well system professional, is on the board of directors for the National Ground Water Association.

* * *

Turbid Well Water and What to Do About It

August 15, 3 p.m.

Presenter: Richard Thron, MGWC, Mantyla Well Drilling Inc., Lakeland, Minnesota.

Click here to register.

Well owners will learn some of the causes for turbid water (water with suspended matter in it), why they should be concerned and what to do to protect or improve the water quality. Richard Thron is a president and owner of his company and a former president of the National Ground Water Association.

* * *

• Shock Chlorination: What You Should Know

August 23, 3 p.m.

Presenter: Jeffrey Williams, MGWC/CVCLD, Spafford and Sons Water Wells, Jericho, Vermont.

Click here to register.

This webinar explains why shock chlorination is a procedure best done by experienced water well system professionals to achieve effective well system disinfection. Jeffrey Williams is vice president of his company an a former president of the National Ground Water Association.

* * *

Planning for a Water Well

September 6, 11 a.m. EST.

Presenter: Mark Layten, CWD/Pl, Kickapoo Drilling Company, Downs, Illinois.

Click here to register.

This webinar examines important considerations for those getting a water well for the first time or a replacement well. Mark Layten is a member of the Illinois Association of Groundwater Professionals and the National Ground Water Association.

In addition to these webinars, well owners can view other recorded webinars here, and free online well owner lessons here.

