Can you find emergency assistance for livestock, honeybee and fish?

Eligible livestock losses include grazing losses not covered under the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP), loss of purchased feed and/or mechanically harvested feed due to an eligible adverse weather event, additional cost of transporting water because of an eligible drought and additional cost associated with gathering livestock to treat for cattle tick fever. Eligible honeybee losses include loss of purchased feed due to an eligible adverse weather event, cost of additional feed purchased above normal quantities due to an eligible adverse weather condition, colony losses in excess of normal mortality due to an eligible weather event or loss condition, including CCD, and hive losses due to eligible adverse weather. Eligible farm-raised fish losses include death losses in excess of normal mortality and/or loss of purchased feed due to an eligible adverse weather event. Producers who suffer eligible livestock, honeybee, or farm-raised fish losses from October 1, 2016 to September 30 must file:

* A notice of loss the earlier of 30 calendar days of when the loss is apparent or by Nov. 1

* An application for payment by Nov. 1

The Farm Bill caps ELAP disaster funding at $20 million per federal fiscal year. The following ELAP Fact Sheets (by topic) are available online:

* ELAP for Farm-Raised Fish Fact Sheet

* ELAP for Livestock Fact Sheet

* ELAP for Honeybees Fact Sheet

To view these and other FSA program fact sheets, visit the FSA fact sheet web page at www.fsa.usda.gov/factsheets.





ARC, PLC acreage maintenance: Producers enrolled in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC), or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) must protect all cropland and noncropland acres on the farm from wind and water erosion and noxious weeds. Producers who sign ARC county or individual contracts and PLC contracts agree to effectively control noxious weeds on the farm according to sound agricultural practices. If a producer fails to take necessary actions to correct a maintenance problem on a farm that is enrolled in ARC, or PLC the County Committee may elect to terminate the contract for the program year. A list of Ohio noxious weeds can be found on the Ohio NRCS website: http://plants.usda.gov/java/noxious?rptType=State&statefips=39 and the Ohio Department of Agriculture website at: http://codes.ohio.gov/oac/901%3A5-37 .

* * *

Firearms and dangerous weapons forbidden: USDA Service Centers and Farm Service Agency Offices are Off Limits for Firearms. This is an important reminder to all customers and patrons of FSA offices and USDA Service Centers statewide that firearms are forbidden (even with a permit/license) in Federal Buildings. A Federal Building by definition is any building owned, leased or rented by the Federal Government, where Federal employees are regularly present for the purpose of performing their official duties. The items that are prohibited in Federal facilities include any item prohibited by any applicable Federal, State, local, and tribal law and/or ordinance, as well as firearms, dangerous weapons, explosives, or other destructive devices (including their individual parts or components) designed, redesigned, used, intended for use, or readily converted to cause injury, death, or property damage.

Possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in Federal facilities as outline above is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. For a complete list of items prohibited in Federal facilities, please view and/or download the document titled, Items Prohibited from Federal Facilities: An Interagency Security Committee Standard: http://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/isc-items-prohibited-federal- facilities-feb- 2013-508.pdf. The lists of prohibited items outlined in this document apply to all facility occupants, contractors, and the visiting public.

* * *

Certification: Let us know you would like copies of your maps! We will copy the maps for your farms and you can pick them up, take them home, and fill them in. Once you have entered all pertinent information including the crop, type of tillage, intended use, and planting dates drop them off or mail them back to us. We will load the maps and call you when your certification is ready to sign. You will spend very little time in our office on this process. We will call you when your certifications are ready to sign.

Diana Strouse is the county executive director for the Huron and Erie County Farm Service Agency. For more information, call the agency at 419-668-4113.