In rural Northwest Ohio, there are more important things to worry about than Russia

People here hold traditional conservative values: hard work, family and country above all else. Pragmatic and sensible, residents of this rural Northwest Ohio county about 100 miles outside of Cleveland care little for political theater or scandal. Seneca County is reliably Republican: Donald Trump carried the county with 61.8 percent of the vote.

These Ohioans want results from lawmakers: better healthcare, better jobs and better lives. Anything beyond that isn't worth talking about. It's a distraction.

That's why folks here are fed up with the investigations into the possible collusion between Trump's associates and Russia to meddle in the U.S. election. They see the possibility of Russian collusion - and accusations that the president has tried to interfere with an FBI investigation - as an overblown, politically motivated controversy designed to distract from Trump's agenda.

The consensus: Aren't there more important things to worry about?

"It's just frustrating. I've got friends that work in town, and we all nod our heads in agreement. Just out here, it seems like we're out here spinning our wheels, when you know that our tax money is just going into an investigation, instead of to help everyday folks trying to stay above water," 36-year-old farmer Michael Scherger said.

Controversy not hitting home

The investigation has dominated mainstream media news coverage and conversation in major metropolitan areas for months. Offices closed early and bars opened early so city-dwellers could take in fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony on the topic, and debate the he-said, he-said, Comey v. Trump soap opera.

Not in Seneca County, though.

"First of all, I have not talked to anybody about this," 50-year-old farmer Gary Baldosser said. "Nobody in my circle has come up to me and said, 'Oh my god, what do you think of this? What's going on with that?' So it is probably one of the smallest items on my radar at this point in time."

He equates the congressional hearings with dog and pony shows -- political spectacles that reveal nothing new and waste time. He believes there are more important matters demanding Trump's attention.

"To me there's bigger issues that he needs to be dealing with, and the longer this investigative panel takes to supposedly come to a resolution on this, the less focus there is on the real issues," Baldosser said.

Economic growth, and protecting Americans from the threat from North Korea matter much more than what happened last year, he said. He said he's also worried about the recent United States Navy ship collision, too.

"That to me is a more pressing issue that ought to require more attention than an election - what happened 12 months ago at the beginning of an election cycle," Baldosser said.

Frustrated with headlines

Scherger said he gets turned off when he reads the news these days. He's got to search to find any articles or reports on issues that might actually affect Americans. He guesses that's because lawmakers are so focused on the Russia inquiry -- and not working to fix big problems.

"Their priorities are out of whack in my opinion," Scherger said. "They're not working on what needs to be done to help the issues here in our house, meaning the United States."

He said lawmakers have a laundry list of real issues to tackle: like healthcare and the national debt.

He's not all that surprised by the political infighting, but he is discouraged.

"We have the common good. And I'm not sure they're finding that in Washington, D.C. right now. All they think of is their agenda. There's people out here that need help, that want to move forward, and by them bickering, and going back and forth...everything's a stalemate," he said.

Is there any 'there' there?

Folks here don't believe there's much to the Russia investigation.

Baldosser doesn't think it's out of line if Trump associates talked to the Russians about the election. As a businessman, he said he knows that business conversations can move in different directions.

"Dropping hints on other topics I don't think is out of line for anyone that conducts business, whether it's internationally, whether it's locally in your backyard, or anything," he said.

Either way, he doubts the Russians were able to change the outcome of the election, though he said the country may have monkeyed with it.

Mary Lou Bordner, a 70-year-old Seneca County Republican committee member, chalked the controversy up to politicking.

"I don't think there's anything to it," she said. "I think it's a distraction, and I'm thinking they're going to keep it up until the 2018 elections."

Reacting to reports that Trump is under investigation for possibly obstructing justice, Bordner said she believes it's all a misunderstanding. Comey said that Trump urged him to drop the investigation into possible contacts between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russia. But Bordner said she believes Comey was misinterpreting Trump's request.

"And Comey was such a girl when he was testifying," she added. "You have no presence. When you're speaking you don't sound like you belong there. You sound like you're a little girl whiner."

