Ohio wind turbine setback rule may be changed in budget bill

State Sen. Cliff Hite, a Findlay Republican whose 11-county district contains some of the best wind in Ohio, this week said that he is submitting an amendment to the Senate's final version of state budget bill that should enable the industry to return to the state.

If Hite's amendment survives final budget negotiations over the next two weeks, the change could immediately usher billions of dollars of new wind turbine projects into the state. It would also make Ohio more attractive to companies such as Amazon and Facebook, which want to power their facilities with renewable energy.

His effort has already won the support of the politically powerful Ohio Chamber of Commerce, which Friday in a letter to Hite and Senate President Larry Obhoff, a Medina Republican, stressed the importance of "an energy policy that fosters economic development and strengthens our diverse generation portfolio."

The wind industry's growth in Ohio has been stymied since 2014 when language mysteriously appeared in the June budget bill that more than doubled the distance a turbine could be from adjacent property of anyone who opposed a project, creating the most restrictive setback rule in the nation.

The code had set the minimum distance at 550 feet from adjacent property. The 2014 change stretched that distance to 1,125 feet, which developers said would in practice be closer to 1,300 feet.

Made without any debate or even an announcement, the anonymous rule change followed the passage that year of a bill that froze for two years the state's rules requiring power companies to supply electricity generated by wind and solar.

Wind turbine opponents at the time saw the setback change as a zoning issue to protect their property rights.

The industry drifted away, convinced the greater setback distances would so severely limit the number of turbines in a project that wind farms would not be economic.

Hite said his proposal, submitted to GOP leadership this past week "protects the property rights of both those who do want wind turbines and those who do not. It's a compromise."

Hite's provision also takes into account that wind turbines have been getting larger and taller to take advantage of better wind at higher heights.

In Hite's proposal the minimum setback for any turbine would be based on the height of the wind turbine plus the width of the turbine blade at 90 degrees from the turbine pole, plus another 20 percent.

"We did not go back to the old system," Hite said. I think the people who don't want turbines will be pleased and those who do will be okay."

One man who will be pleased is Gary Baldosser, a Seneca County farmer who grows corn, soybeans and wheat and raises cattle on 2,000 acres of land, renting most of that acreage.

"My wife and I are the fourth generation that has made a living from the natural resources of our farms. We have two sons who have both graduated from the Ohio State University and who would like that same opportunity," Baldosser testified before members of the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month

Baldosser told the committee his neighbors are prepared to sign lease arrangements with a wind developer, who is prepared to begin construction as soon as the state changes the laws.

In an interview, Baldosser said the addition of turbines will make it possible for his sons to continue farming and help them avoid having to sell off acreage to developers during tough economic times.

"I make a full-time living off the farm, but the 2,000 acres are not sustainable for myself and my two sons. So both of my sons work off the farm and work part time for me," he said.

"We have discussed the wind farm and the legacy that it would leave. That discussion is decades old. It's the same issue as to why farmers diversify into construction or livestock. They are trying to create another revenue stream that allows the next generation to continue.

"One turbine would cover my living expenses, he explained lease payments. "If I did not have to pull living expenses out of the farm, that would allow me to invest that money back into the farm and make it sustainable for the next generation."

———

©2017 The Plain Dealer, Cleveland

Visit The Plain Dealer, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.