Ag secretary holds inaugural Rural Prosperity Task Force meeting

Joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai, and other government officials, the group discussed their joint vision to develop a streamlined method of interagency cooperation to achieve a broad range of goals.

The task force is working to improve quality of life for people living in rural areas, develop a reliable workforce, spur innovation and technology development, and roll back regulations to allow communities to grow and thrive. By directly engaging stakeholders to develop an action plan for legislative reforms and regulatory relief, the Task Force is expected to accomplish a great deal for rural Americans. Following the meeting, Secretary Perdue issued this statement:

“What we began here today is to lay a fertile seed bed in rural America, where good things can grow,” Perdue said. “Rural America has been struggling under burdensome regulations, but the leaders we gathered today are willing to work together to turn that around. By establishing this task force, President Trump showed his commitment to prioritizing the prosperity of the farmers and ranchers of America's heartland, as well as all citizens living in rural communities across this great country. Guided by the President at the helm, and with Secretaries Carson and Perry, Director Mulvaney, Trade Representative Lighthizer, and so many others, we are telling rural America that we’re here, we’re listening, and we’re going to help provide you with the resources, tools, and support to build robust, sustainable communities for generations to come.”

President Trump’s executive order established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity “to ensure the informed exercise of federal authority that impacts agriculture and rural communities.” As Secretary of Agriculture, Perdue serves as the task force’s chairman.

The task force will examine and consider, among other issues, current barriers to economic prosperity in rural America and how innovation, infrastructure and technology may play a role in long-term, sustainable rural prosperity. The panel will strengthen federalism by working with state agencies charged with implementing economic, community and global market development, including agricultural programs, while also emphasizing regulatory flexibility for farms and small businesses.

With a dependence on sound science, task force members will examine technology, including bioengineering and crop protection tools, used by farmers and also address concerns regarding workforce needs for agricultural jobs. Additionally, the group will focus on policies that allow family farms to remain intact, including information connectivity and tax reform, while also protecting against federal takeover of state-adjudicated water rights, permitting and licensing, and other requirements beyond what is provided in law.

Finally, members will look to improve food safety and the implementation of food safety laws, but also recognize the unique nature of farming and the diverse structures of rural businesses.

The task force is required to issue a report with recommendations for legislative or administrative actions within 180 days. The task force consists of representatives from the following cabinet agencies and executive branch departments:

Secretary of the Treasury;

Secretary of Defense;

Attorney General;

Secretary of the Interior;

Secretary of Commerce;

Secretary of Labor;

Secretary of Health and Human Services;

Secretary of Transportation;

Secretary of Energy;

Secretary of Education;

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency;

Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission;

Director of the Office of Management and Budget;

Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy;

Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy;

Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers;

Director of the Domestic Policy Council;

Director of the National Economic Council;

Administrator of the Small Business Administration;

United States Trade Representative;

Director of the National Science Foundation; and

Heads of such other executive departments, agencies, and offices as the President or the Secretary of Agriculture may, from time to time, designate.

* * *

Wellman Calls on Congress to Address Ag Research in Farm Bill

In testimony before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday, former American Soybean Association President and Nebraska farmer Steve Wellman called on Congress to renew American leadership in agricultural science, including full funding for the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI), the flagship competitive grants program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wellman, who testified on behalf of the Supporters of Agricultural Research Foundation (SoAR), reiterated to the committee that sufficient federal investment is essential if the United States is to continue to be a global leader in agriculture, and noted that the ancestry of virtually every topic discussed in the Farm Bill can be traced to research.

“Traditionally, we have thought of agriculture science in terms of improving yields, preventing soil erosion, and adapting crops to a variety of growing conditions. Today, agriculture stands to realize significant gains through interdisciplinary research across numerous scientific fields, including data science, nanotechnology, biotechnology, biologicals and genomics,” Wellman said. “To capitalize on these relatively modern fields of science we need to ensure we have a modern federal research enterprise.”

Wellman pointed to the current lack of sufficient funding for research initiatives including AFRI, despite authorizations to fund these programs in the nation’s farm legislation, and compared funding for agricultural research to other areas within the government. “The 2008 Farm Bill authorized AFRI at $700 million dollars annually, yet today funding has reached only the halfway point of that level,” he said. “As a percentage of total federal research investment, USDA has fallen to less than three percent of the annual federal investment. Put another way, research funding for other federal agencies is nearly $60 billion dollars. Research funding at the USDA Research mission area tops out at just over $2 billion, which is an amount that has remained virtually unchanged for decades.”

Wellman spoke of the specific application of agricultural research on his operation in Southeast Nebraska, where he raises soybeans, corn, alfalfa, winter wheat and a cow-calf herd. “With the data and analytics available for purchase today, I can manage my input costs more effectively and affordably. Farmers today can receive a field script prescribing which varieties to plant, at what time on which field and more precisely measure the right type of inputs to apply to fields to maximize yields. All made possible with science,” he said. “We can always use more science to improve growing season forecasts, produce hardier plants, and examine how to manage too much water or not enough.”

Wellman closed by underscoring that while the U.S. may neglect to adequately fund research, our competitors do not. “China, Brazil and, increasingly, Europe are investing at a double-digit pace. China now spends more on government agriculture research and development than the U.S. and funding rates for agriculture research grant proposals in many EU countries are nearing 40 percent,” he said.

* * *

ASA, Fellow Farm Groups Urge Appropriators to Adequately Fund FSA Loan Programs

In a letter this morning to leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, the American Soybean Association (ASA) and a coalition of farm, food and rural advocacy groups led by the National Farmers Union encouraged lawmakers to adequately fund the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Farm Service Agency to provide a robust risk management framework for farmers in the current lagging farm economy.

“With the farm economy only expected to worsen, access to credit, specifically credit provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Farm Loan programs, is critical,” the groups wrote.

Highlighting the continued outlook for trouble in the farm economy, the groups noted that funding will be essential as farmers look to secure operating loans in the coming seasons. “The outlook for 2017 grain and livestock prices appears to be no better than in 2016, likely meaning FSA loans will be even more vital to the financial viability of farm and ranch operations. The added funding will help FSA avoid backlog issues faced last year and during the beginning of this year,” the groups state in the letter.

* * *

Ohio ag department announces agricultural easements OK’d for purchase

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) today announced approval for local sponsors to purchase agricultural easements on 58 family farms representing 8,737 acres in 28 counties.

Local sponsoring organizations, which include land trusts, counties and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, receive funding from the Clean Ohio Fund to manage the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP). The easement ensures farms remain permanently in agricultural production. The program supports the state’s largest industry, food and agriculture.

To be eligible for the program, farms must be larger than 40 acres or next to a preserved farm, actively engaged in farming, participate in the Current Agricultural Use Valuation program, demonstrate good stewardship of the land, have support from local government and not be in close proximity to development. Landowners may use the proceeds of the easement in any way they wish, but most reinvest it in their farm operation.

Communities wishing to participate next year can apply to be Certified Local Sponsors between August 21 and October 13, 2017. Certified Local Sponsors assist landowners interested in selling easements with the application process, easement closing and monitoring, and are ODA’s valued partners in carrying out the Ohio Farmland Preservation program.

Funding for the state’s farmland preservation efforts is derived from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund, approved by voters in 2008, and used to purchase agricultural easements from willing sellers through a competitive process. From 2002 to 2016, 318 family farms in 58 counties have collectively preserved 55,532 acres in agricultural production. Permanent easements preserved under related programs bring the total acres currently preserved in Ohio to 65,567.

For more information go to: www.agri.ohio.gov/divs/FarmLand/FarmLand.aspx.