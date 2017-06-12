Ohio Pork Council in need of volunteers, paid cashiers

With educational booths in the Land and Living display, and the delicious pork stand in the Taste of Ohio Cafe, the council needs as many individuals to help as possible.

If you are interested in learning more about applying to be a cashier, contact Cheryl Neff at cneff@ohiopork.org, or (614) 882-5887.

If you'd like to volunteer at the Land and Living display, email Emily Bir at ebir@ohiopork.org.

The 2017 Ohio State Fair runs from July 26 to Aug. 6.

FREE CARETAKER TRAINING

Interested in providing caretakers with free training on timely euthanasia? Dr. Monique Pairis-Garcia at OSU Animal Science Department is conducting research to validate a National Pork Board funded training program titled "On-farm swine euthanasia: Making timely decisions."

Training takes about 30 minutes per person, and can be conducted either off-site at OSU main campus or on-site by trained personnel (all biosecurity protocols will be followed). Training is directed towards those working in the barns that make decisions on euthanasia and cover all stages of production.

If interested, contact Monique at pairis-garcia.1@osu.edu, or (614) 688-1968.

PIT FOAM RESOURCE INFORMATION

Foaming on the manure surface in deep-pit barns is not a new phenomenon, but until recently, spontaneous foaming was rare. Foaming incidence has increased significantly since 2008 and concerns over the potential hazards posed by foam have risen accordingly.

For more information on how to protect your farm by properly controlling, or reducing pit foam, please click here.

OPC FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE PRESENTERS

Passion for teaching, or cooking? Love being around students? Apply to become an Ohio Pork Council Family and Consumer Science presenter! Presenters are paid for each visit made to FCS classrooms across the state. During each visit, presenters share information on modern pork production, and demonstrate how to properly cook pork.

For more information, please contact Jennifer at josterholt@ohiopork.org, or (614) 882-5887.

FREE WEBINAR ON NEW FDA ANTIBIOTIC RULES

The Pork Checkoff is once again collaborating with the U.S. Pork Center of Excellence to benchmark animal care and husbandry practices used by producers through a biennial online survey.

The survey consists of questions about animal housing, piglet processing, euthanasia, and transport losses. The aggregate and anonymous results of the survey will help the Pork Checkoff and the USPCE to benchmark current practices, identify potential research priorities, or education opportunities and better communicate the status of the industry to our customers. The biennial survey also helps the industry identify if, and how, these practices may change over time.

If you have been identified as the contact person within your organization, you will receive an email from Iowa State University with an online link and instructions for completing the survey. If you feel there is someone else in your organization better suited to offer the information we are seeking, please send their name and phone number to Chelsey Van Genderen (cvangenderen@usporkcenter.org).

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your participation in the survey, contact Sherrie Webb, Director of Swine Welfare for the National Pork Board at 515-223- 3533.