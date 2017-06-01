$2,500 donated to NCS, St. Paul High School

Monsanto has a large footprint among area farmers.

“It’s great to see them taking an interest in our community to help ensure the local farmer has a great place to raise their family,” Linder said. “We thought what better place to start than in the schools. This is the second time Monsanto has given Mark Schaffer Farms the opportunity to give back to their community. In 2010, we selected Rails to Trails, a great non-profit in our community that promotes living a healthy lifestyle.”

This project was made possible by a local farmer and America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund. The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern US Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Famers at www. America’sFarmers.com. The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Monsanto Company, is a non-profit dedicated to strengthening farm communities and the communities where Monsanto employees live and work.

This $2,500 donation will be used by Norwalk Catholic School and St. Paul High School for textbooks to grow the STEM curriculum at the school.