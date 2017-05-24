4th graders get 'hands-on approach to conservation'

This annual program is open without cost to all Huron County schools, providing a “hands-on approach to conservation” for the students. Teachers guide their students around the fairgrounds for presentations on topics such as forestry, wildlife, recycling, water, bees, soil and water, led by experts in their fields.

In the Wheel of Agriculture presentation, the students were divided into teams and then asked questions such as the weight of a bushel of corn — 56 pounds — and the size of acre — a football field.

Lake Erie was another of the topics and the presenter discussed invasive species, how plastic and other debris gets washed into the lake and how important the lake is to the economy of Ohio and the environment.

The students were made part of each presentation by being encouraged to ask questions, share their own experiences on the topic, handle objects related to the topic and in some cases create something to take home.

Because the students receive hands-on experience on subjects they have studied in the classroom, the teachers say it is an experience well worth the time away from school.

Presenters for the day were Tim Malinich, Erie County OSU Extension; Donna Allan, Master Gardener; Mark Suhanic, private forester; Steve Probonick, ODNR soil scientist; Alisa Schaffer, Huron SWCD; Kelsey Brockman and Nathan Kaufmann, ODNR wildlife officers; Nathan Benick and Brooke Bernhard, Farm Loan Program; Tim White, Erie Soil & Water; Nate Watt and Chad Stang, Huron Soil & Water; Anita Stotz, Soybean Association; Richard Kroeger, Ohio EPA; Pam Hansberger, Huron County Recycling; Brenda Culler, ODNR Coastal Management.

Huron Soil & Water’s Lori Liles organizes the event each year and invites every school in the county to take advantage of this opportunity each spring. She is located at 8 Fair Road in Norwalk and can be reached at 419-668-4113, ext. 3.