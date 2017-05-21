Western Reserve FFA members attend state convention, receive award

The group began the trip with an early morning departure from the school at 6:30 on Thursday, May 4. They then stopped for breakfast at Cracker Barrel. After a delicious and filling breakfast, the group continued on with their trip. When they arrived to Columbus, their first stop was at Cabela’s and then onto Polaris for some shopping. The group enjoyed Dickey’s BBQ Pit for lunch, and changed into official dress and made their way to the Ohio Exposition Center to attend the first session of the 89th Ohio FFA Convention.

During that session, the Western Reserve FFA was one of three chapters throughout Ohio recognized for our community service event, the Austin Yaworsky benefit dinner. This event helped Austin obtain his track wheelchair for improved mobility to be able to work on the family farm. A highlight from the session was getting to hear Amberley Snyder speak and hearing about the challenges she had to overcome after being paralyzed from the waist down. After the session, the group then went to the Sky Zone for some fun and chapter bonding. We closed the evening at the hotel enjoying pizza and cupcakes to celebrate one of the chapter member’s birthday.

Friday morning began early with breakfast at the hotel and then off to COSI for some science learning and fun. Following COSI the group went to Graeter's ice cream for a sweet “lunch”, and then headed to The Ohio State University for a tour of campus. After the tour, the group then went back to the Ohio State Fairgrounds to attend the 5th session of the Ohio FFA Convention. During that session, Micayla Fincham from the Western Reserve FFA was awarded her state degree, along with 910 other Ohio FFA Members.

Micayla said after receiving her state degree, “it felt like four years of dedication, hard work and record keeping had paid off.”

Also during that session State president, Mary Buehler, gave a stunning retiring address and new State officers were announced and installed. Additionally the crowd got to hear from the State FFA band and chorus.

Following the session, the group then went out for a celebratory dinner at Buca di Beppo where they enjoyed Italian food and cake to celebrate Micayla and her achievements. The next morning, the group made their way to Westerville for mini golf and some fun in the batting cages. A quick stop at Rod’s Western Wear as the group headed home completed the trip. It was an educational and fun filled weekend leaving lasting memories for the Western Reserve FFA Chapter.

EDITOR’S NOTE: McKenna Woodruff is a reporter for the Western Reserve FFA chapter.