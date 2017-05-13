2017 ARC/PLC enrollment period continues

We have appointments available and sign up now will get you out of office very quickly. It will be one more thing off your plate once the rain stops and you can get into the fields. Since shares and ownership of a farm can change year-to- year, producers on the farm must enroll by signing a contract each program year.

Changes can occur unexpectedly and not having your farm records updated can cause delays. If a farm is not enrolled during the 2017 enrollment period, the producers on that farm will not be eligible for financial assistance from the ARC or PLC programs for the 2017 crop should crop prices or farm revenues fall below the historical price or revenue benchmarks established by the program.

Producers who made their elections in 2015 must still enroll during the 2017 enrollment period. The ARC and PLC programs were authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill and offer a safety net to agricultural producers when there is a substantial drop in prices or revenues for covered commodities. Covered commodities include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, dry peas, rapeseed, safflower seed, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat. If you have not participated in the past you can still enroll and receive benefits if they become available. For more details regarding these programs, give our office a call. Don’t leave money on the table that you could be using for your operation!

Here are some agri-business notes from the Huron and Erie County Farm Service Agency:

Election time has rolled around again!: I know it seems like we just did this, but it is once again time to think about electing representatives to the Huron/Erie County FSA County Committee. This year we have two seats up for election. In Erie County the election will be for residents of LAA5. The townships involved in this election will be Berlin, Florence, Milan, and Vermilion. The Huron County seat is for LAA1 which included the townships of Greenfield, Lyme, Norwich, Peru, Ridgefield and Sherman.

Residents in these areas need to be thinking of who they wish to nominate, or consider running for one of these seats yourself! Nomination Petitions are available in the county office or we can send a petition to you. If you have candidate you want to see on the ballot don’t let this opportunity pass you by. The FSA County Committee is here to serve you. Now is the time to voice your opinion.

* * *

Youth loans available: The Farm Service Agency makes loans to youths to establish and operate income-producing projects in connection with 4-H clubs, FFA and other agricultural groups. Projects must be planned and operated with the help of the organization advisor, produce sufficient income to repay the loan and provide the youth with practical business and educational experience. The maximum loan amount is $5000.

Applicants must:

* Be a citizen of the United States (which includes Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) or a legal resident alien

* Be 10 years to 20 years of age

* Must obtain a written recommendation and consent from a parent or guardian if the applicant has not reached the age of majority under state law

* Comply with FSA’s general eligibility requirements

* Be unable to get a loan from other sources

* Conduct a modest income-producing project in a supervised program of work as outlined above

* Demonstrate capability of planning, managing and operating the project under guidance and assistance from a project advisor. The project supervisor must recommend the project and the loan, along with providing adequate supervision.

To find out more about the FSA Youth loan program, contact your local FSA county office to setup an appointment with a Loan Approval Official.

* * *

Upcoming holiday: Memorial Day is fast approaching. Our office will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of this National Holiday. We will resume our normal business hours at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Diana Strouse is the county executive director for the Huron and Erie County Farm Service Agency. For more information, call the agency at 419-668-4113.