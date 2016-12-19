Antibiotic-resistant bacteria found at pig farm by Ohio State scientists

Scientists at Ohio State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine discovered the gene at a pig farm.

The gene can move easily between different types of bacteria to make them resist a class of last-resort antibiotics called carbapenem drugs, said Thomas Wittum, one of the study’s authors. The ease with which the gene can be transmitted between bacteria makes it far more likely to spread. Bacteria that are resistant to carbapenem are classified as an urgent public-health threat by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The findings were posted this month on the website of the American Society for Microbiology’s Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy. The study was funded by Ohio State’s Public Health Preparedness for Infectious Disease program and a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

“Typically when they’re found, they’re found in hospitals,” Wittum said. “So what’s really significant about this is it’s out on a farm where we wouldn’t have expected to find it.”

The gene was found in 2015 in about a dozen types of bacteria taken from samples collected at the farm. Wittum said that “the risk is that those bacteria could someday enter the food supply of fresh pork products.”

Carbapenems are broad-spectrum antibiotics used to treat infections that are resistant to other antibiotics. The report notes that the emergence of the bacteria carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, “has been described as heralding the end of the antibiotic era.”

“If CRE are present in food-animal populations, a large number of consumers may be exposed through the food chain, resulting in a critically important emerging food-safety issue,” the report says.

Bacteria carrying the gene were found in mother pigs and piglets. They were not found in pigs being prepared to enter the food supply.

In a statement, the National Pork Board said: “An important takeaway from the study is that the U.S. pork supply is safe.”

“The resistant gene identified in the study was not found in a market hog, and there was no threat to food safety,” the statement said. “The National Pork Board agrees that more studies (should) be performed to validate and attempt to replicate the finding.”

Dr. Dimitri Drekonja of the Infectious Diseases Society of America said the findings aren’t particularly alarming.

“It’s not shocking. It’s kind of what you’d expect,” said Drekonja, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota. “This follows a trend: A type of resistance shows up initially in one location, and then, very predictably, it spreads.”

If carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae eventually are transmitted to humans from the food supply, most people carrying them would probably not know it, he said. If such a person got sick, however, the illness would be more difficult to treat.

Drekonja said that public-health agencies and researchers must continue to monitor food supplies and antibiotic resistance showing up in hospital labs. Cutting back on antibiotic use, which can drive resistance, is crucial.

Data show that 30 to 50 percent of antibiotic courses prescribed for people in the United States are unnecessary, Drekonja said. Seventy percent of all antibiotics used in the country are used in agriculture.

Changes are occurring. All hospitals now have antibiotic stewardship programs, and consumers are slowly pushing the food industry to provide more antibiotic-free meats and eggs. And come January, antibiotics given in agriculture will require veterinarian oversight.

“We all need to do a better job of only using antibiotics when we really need them,” Drekonja said. “It’s not that we can’t do things about this. It just takes a lot of effort.”

The OSU researchers had looked at various livestock farms using different screening methods over a three-year period before coming upon their findings.

The team is working with the 1,500-sow farm to try to determine what should happen next. Because it is a new situation, there are no response or mitigation plans in place, Wittum said. Researchers would not name the farm or reveal its location.

It is unknown how the gene was introduced to the farm, but Wittum said certain antibiotics that were used legally and appropriately in the areas where the gene was found could have helped facilitate its spread.

The next step is to expand studies at livestock farms around the country and to work to understand whether the use of antibiotics to treat pigs affects the spread of such genes.

