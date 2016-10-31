4-H fair king recognized as most knowledgeable crops exhibitor

The fluid flow experts of Green Leaf, Incorporated, a Fontanet, Ind. manufacturer of agricultural products, Rural Lifestyle Retailer Tractor Supply Company and 4-H Youth Development have announce Aaron Smith of Norwalk as the Huron County winner of the 2016 4-H Bright Futures Award.

Smith is a member of the Huron County 4-H Club, the Ohio Teen Leadership Council and the Huron County 4-H Committee. He is involved in the project areas of crops and exhibited many different crops entries and was recognized as the most knowledgeable crops exhibitor. He is a camp counselor, Junior Fair Board member, Junior Fair Board president and was named the Huron County Junior Fair King.

The Norwalk High School also was named homecoming king earlier this fall.

He received a $25 Visa gift card and plaque as the Bright Futures award winner.

“Our 2014 pilot award program throughout Indiana was extremely successful,” says Kara Cress, of Green Leaf public relations and marketing.

“We are thrilled to expand the 2016 program to include Ohio and Illinois and a total of nearly 300 counties. As a business serving the agricultural industry, this program is a positive way for Green Leaf to give back to a community and encourage and recognize 4-H youth involved in agriculture.”

“Tractor Supply knows, understands and is dedicated to individuals who love and work in agriculture,” states Jessica Holmes, marketing manager of Tractor Supply Company.

“Our values revolve around high ethics, respect, winning attitudes, teamwork, initiative and accountability. These values align directly with both Green Leaf and 4-H. We are pleased to help sponsor an award that will now honor even more 4-H agriculture youth.”