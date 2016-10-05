Fall Market Day set for this weekend

Shoppers can expect to find many goods for sale including arts and crafts, 4-H bake sale, 4-H cookout, jewelry and wood carvings.

Fall Market Day is during our lowest prices of the season sale where customers can also shop from a variety of fall goods, including pumpkins and live trees, as well as canning supplies.

Participating vendors will have tables set up at the tented space by the storefront where they will showcase their goods.

Some of the local vendors participating include Rough Riders 4-H group, Reba's Royal Tail Jewelry and Westcott Woodworks and Home Services.

“Fall Market Day gives us a chance to showcase the wide array of talents from our local community members, who make this such a great place to live and work," said David Canter, manager of the Norwalk Tractor Supply.

“We pride ourselves on always having what our customers are looking for at the store and Fall Market Day gives us the opportunity to connect with them in a different way, while offering a unique selection of local and seasonal options.”

The event will take place Oct. 9 at 4768 U.S. 250 North. If there are any question contact the Norwalk Tractor Supply store at 419-668-8266.