Learning life community improvement skills in DC

On July 12, four South Central FFA members boarded a plane in Cleveland with one destination, Washington, D.C. Kaycee Burton, Bryan Copus, Hannah Studebaker, and Marshall Wheeler all took a week out of their summer to spend 5 days in Washington, D.C for a leadership conference.

Since 1969, the National FFA Organization has hosted this student leadership event. In workshops, seminars and small groups, students focused on identifying and developing their personal strengths and goals while undergoing comprehensive leadership training that helped them guide their local FFA chapters.

More than 2,100 students were registered for the 2016 Washington Leadership Conference, the second-largest student experience that the National FFA Organization hosts each year.

Students analyzed the needs of their communities back home, developed a wide-ranging and high-impact community-service initiative and implement their plan with the help of their FFA chapter upon return home. Students in recent years have promoted agricultural literacy; brought awareness to abuse; collected and distributed shoes to individuals in Haiti; created an awareness plan on hunger, and more.

During the Washington Leadership Conference, (WLC) they toured many historic places like the Arlington Cemetery, where they were all moved by the amount of lives lost protecting our freedom. They also had the opportunity to have a night tour Washington D.C.

During their time in D.C., FFA members experienced the history of the nation's capital, touring landmarks including the Washington Monument, War Memorial, the National Mall, Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Capitol, among others. Students also had an opportunity for congressional visits during the week.

During the week they attended many sessions, some in large group, others in community groups. Each member was put into different community groups with other FFA members from all over the U.S. In their community groups they worked on making their Living To Serve (LTS) Plan. They discovered their strengths and their weaknesses, and what their purpose in life is.

In Large Group they discovered what diversity truly meant, what it meant to work as a team. In one of their sessions, the facilitators threw out huge buckets of small bouncy balls into the middle of floor, each bucket representing something different that has a huge impact on the world. Everything from drunk driving deaths to hunger in the U.S. Hundreds of bouncy balls covered the floor and members had to pick them all up carrying only one at a time while shuffling their feet to put them in buckets scattered around the room.

Once it got going, members started to work as a team picking them up. Even though they failed a few times as the buckets were taken and dumped, they worked together pick them all up. This showed that even when your plan fails, keep going. Marshall Wheeler told the crowd, “I’ve never seen teamwork make this much of a difference.”

The FFA Members also got to supply families with food as they packed meals for the hungry. All four members came back with a different look on life and ready to serve their community with their own LTS Plans.

Kaycee Burton, reporter

EDITOR’S NOTE: Kristy Meyer, a marketing and communications leader with the National FFA Organization contributed to this story.